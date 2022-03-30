ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best WWI movies of all time

By Annalise Mantz
thecheyennepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article#24. Oh! What a Lovely War (1969)...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Clint Eastwood Movie Of All Time

Clint Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show “Rawhide”.  He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A […]
MOVIES
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwi#Life And Death#War
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
ComicBook

Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in "erasing" the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Hulu This Month (April 2022)

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for movies because of its deep library of classics, indie hits, and well-selected originals. But it's a particularly great streaming service in April 2022 because there aren't a lot of great movies expiring at the end of the month. It's a short list of the best movies leaving Hulu in April; a lot of the movies leaving are ones you've seen a million times already and/or aren't that good anyway.
MOVIES
ABC 15 News

Movie ticket prices & the future of film

The pandemic impacted so many industries, but it may have completely transformed the movie business. Between lockdowns, quarantine and the growing popularity of streaming services, movie theaters across the nation have had to adapt to the new normal. That included putting safety precautions in place, requiring masks and social distancing, as well as increased sanitation to their facilities.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
EW.com

Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time

Eating people is back on the movie menu with Hulu's Fresh. But what other cannibal movies should people be hungry to check out?. Here is some food for thought. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Made at a time when American society was metaphorically consuming itself with rage over the war in...
MOVIES
Polygon

Men is a mysterious new horror movie from the director of Ex Machina

Alex Garland is back with a new horror movie called Men. The movie’s new trailer was released on Wednesday, and while it gives us a few more clues about the movie than the previous teaser, it still leads to many more question than answers. And we’ll probably have to wait until Men is released in theaters on May 20 to find out exactly what’s going on.
MOVIES
thecheyennepost.com

Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

Rounded up unforgettable moments from every year of the Grammys, using sources like the official Grammy Awards website, news sources, and pop culture sites. Read on to find out when the first live telecast took place and which songstress wore the dress that literally broke the internet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy