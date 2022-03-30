ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecoms group Orange proposes Valeo's Aschenbroich as future non-executive chairman

 1 day ago

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms company, proposed Jacques Aschenbroich, chairman of car parts supplies company Valeo, to become its future non-executive chairman as Orange undergoes wider governance revamps.

Orange added it was proposing modifying its statutes to allow a Chairman reaching 70 years of age during his mandate to complete his term of office, with the duration of directors’ mandates at Orange being four years.

The proposed appointment of Aschenbroich move comes amid wider governance reshuffles at Orange, in which the French state holds a 13% stake.

In January, Orange company named Christel Heydemann its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead France’s biggest telecoms operator.

Orange said last month that it expected a return to core profit growth in 2022 after lower returns from co-financing deals and high competition in the Spanish market hit earnings last year. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Aschenbroich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valeo#Telecoms#Paris#Orange#French#Spanish
