The way kids think is so unique because they are yet to learn the ways of the world, for good or bad, yet to be conditioned, not weighed down by expectation, and carefree with their thought. An unadulterated thought is a curious thing as it comes with no filter and is shaped by their experiences from a very short period. Original thought has never been truer than when a child has had their say. George Pointon, a Year 1 teacher from the U.K., decided to ask a bunch of 6-year-olds what makes a good person and their answers are eye-opening.

