USDA Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Massachusetts, Wyoming, North Carolina, Ohio and North Dakota
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial, mixed-species backyard flock (non-poultry) in Berkshire County, Massachusetts; a non-commercial, mixed-species backyard flock (non-poultry) in Johnson County, Wyoming; a commercial poultry flock in Johnston County, North Carolina;...kfgo.com
