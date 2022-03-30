USDA Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Massachusetts, Wyoming, North Carolina, Ohio and North Dakota

The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station confirmed to WRAL that it plans to open its first outposts in the Tar Heel State by 2024. "We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future," Lori Bruce, the company's public relations manager, told the Raleigh news station. "We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO