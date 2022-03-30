ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello man charged with fleeing crash, eluding officers gets plea deal

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — A man accused of leaving the scene of a crash and eluding officers has reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Benjamin Sabas, 57, will plead guilty to a felony charge for eluding officers, according to the...

www.eastidahonews.com

