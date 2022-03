Rory McIlroy will try for his Career Grand Slam, and the Tiger Woods watch is on as the 2022 Masters approaches. The year's first golf major tees off Thursday, April 7, and many are speculating that Woods, a five-time winner at Augusta, could make his competitive return at one of his signature events. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jon Rahm as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Masters golf odds. Woods, who was a surprising winner in 2019 for his 15th and most recent major title, is 60-1 in the 2022 Masters field. Where should every player be in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?

