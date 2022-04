Dustin Johnson is expected to be among the top 2022 Masters DFS picks. He finished on top of the leaderboard at this event in 2020 and has landed in the top 10 in five of his last six starts at Augusta National Golf Club. However, PGA DFS players will have to decide whether he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 Masters, which gets underway from Augusta on Thursday, April 7.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO