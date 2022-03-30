ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Last sighting of boy, 14, before he vanished from home 10 days ago is released by police as family are ‘distraught’ and school says disappearance ‘out of character’

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy in London ten days ago have released new video clips and images as they appeal for clues over his whereabouts.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar vanished from Wembley, northwest London, on the evening of Sunday, March 20, leaving his family 'distraught' and 'desperately worried'.

The Met Police say they are now 'extremely concerned' for the youngster's safety as his disappearance is described as 'highly out of character'.

The investigation has been taken over by the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Superintendent Pete Wallis said: 'Rashid's family have been updated about this development and we're continuing to support them as well as we can at this desperately worrying time.

'We have informed them at this stage this remains a missing persons investigation.

'But, ten days since the last known sighting of him, we are extremely concerned for Rashid's welfare.'

The first video shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home address in Beresford Avenue, Wembley in the direction of Alperton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPHnx_0euIenzC00
The first video shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home address in Beresford Avenue, Wembley in the direction of Alperton

The footage was captured at around 9.45pm on Sunday, 20 March. He was last seen at home around the same time.

The second video shows Rashid walking on Sunleigh Road at around 22:10hrs. He is then captured in Mount Pleasant going towards Ealing Road at around 22:15hrs. This is the last sighting police have at this time.

Detectives believe he was wearing a grey hooded top, dark coloured jacket and trousers, distinctive blue Nike trainers with a white tick and carrying a light coloured rucksack.

It is not known where he was going. He hasn't been seen or heard from since he was reported missing at about 5.30pm on Monday, 21 March. It was thought he had gone to school but it is confirmed that he didn't attend.

Police have also released an image of Rashid captured from an appointment he had at the dentist on the afternoon of Friday, March 18, in which he is seen wearing the same distinctive blue trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Iutq_0euIenzC00
Police have also released an image of Rashid captured from an appointment he had at the dentist on the afternoon of Friday, March 18, in which he is seen wearing the same distinctive blue trainers

'Our colleagues in the North West Command Unit continue to support us and we're utilising a number of resources from across the Met in our efforts to trace him.

'While our work to establish all the facts is ongoing, there is still no clear reason for his going missing.

'We're working closely with Rashid's school, Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley, where staff and his fellow pupils are hugely worried about him. They have also appealed for any information that will help us find him safe and well.

'Now is the time for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward. Anyone who knows Rashid, or who he associates with, is urged to call us immediately. Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be vital.

'This young man is missing, his family are distraught, and we need the community to help us find him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSfWJ_0euIenzC00
Detectives have released three new video clips and an image of missing 14-year-old Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, ten days on from his disappearance

'The distinctive blue trainers we have shown today will be recognisable to people. If they jog your memory and you think you have seen someone matching Rashid's description, you must contact us.

'I am asking local residents and people who were driving in the area at the time this footage was captured to please check their doorbell cameras and dashcams to see if they may have captured any sightings of Rashid.

'I'd also like to appeal to local shop and business owners in the area who may have caught him walking past.

'Lastly, I again want to reiterate previous appeals directly to Rashid. You are not in any trouble at all.

'Our only concern is for your safe return and to get you home where you belong. Please contact us and let us know you're OK.'

Any video and images that could help officers can be uploaded directly to police here.

Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police, with any immediate sightings to be reported by calling 999. To report other information about where he may, call 101 quoting 22MIS009512.

Information can also be given to the incident room via 020 8358 0100.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

