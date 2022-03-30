ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joints

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

There are all kinds of BBQ restaurants . Sometimes it's the humble spots and no-frills dining that will make you keep coming back for more.

Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the country, from local faves to neighborhood staples. These beloved restaurants keep it simple and straight to the point with their smoked meats and yummy side dishes like baked beans, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese .

One Florida restaurant made the list, and that honor goes to...

Peeble's Bar-B-Q !

"Peeble's was born in 1947, and it remains an Auburndale institution," writers say. "The chopped chicken is a fan favorite, as is the rib sandwich. Unless you're buying the hefty samplers, everything on the dine-in menu costs less than $13 if you choose the small size. Ribs, however, are $16.60 per pound."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they're also serving sliced beef, chopped pork, and sausages. Pork and beef sandwiches are also available. Sides include baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, mac and cheese and collard greens.

If you want to try some of Peeble's delicious dishes, make sure to drop by 441 Dixie Hwy in Auburndale, Florida. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

For more amazing hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants, check out Cheapism 's full list here .

Comments

1d ago

PEEBLES BBQUE is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11-9 through June 25th. We are closed The months of July and August and return for a new season on September 8th. Please stop by and trying our delicious food.

Patty Cherry
1d ago

yes they are the absolute best. I am lucky this restaurant and family owners of people's BBQ on the same town I live in auburndale Florida and I just live right around the corner from the restaurant. and I'm also lucky to say I've even attended church a lot with some of the family which are probably have to believe who are running the restaurant now it's been around since before I was born so y'all come on down try it out you won't regret it

#Mac And Cheese#Macaroni And Cheese#Hole In The Wall#Joints#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bbq
