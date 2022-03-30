Florida Restaurant Among The Best Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joints

Photo: Getty Images

There are all kinds of BBQ restaurants . Sometimes it's the humble spots and no-frills dining that will make you keep coming back for more.

Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the country, from local faves to neighborhood staples. These beloved restaurants keep it simple and straight to the point with their smoked meats and yummy side dishes like baked beans, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese .

One Florida restaurant made the list, and that honor goes to...

Peeble's Bar-B-Q !

"Peeble's was born in 1947, and it remains an Auburndale institution," writers say. "The chopped chicken is a fan favorite, as is the rib sandwich. Unless you're buying the hefty samplers, everything on the dine-in menu costs less than $13 if you choose the small size. Ribs, however, are $16.60 per pound."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they're also serving sliced beef, chopped pork, and sausages. Pork and beef sandwiches are also available. Sides include baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, mac and cheese and collard greens.

If you want to try some of Peeble's delicious dishes, make sure to drop by 441 Dixie Hwy in Auburndale, Florida. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

