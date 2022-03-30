ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Academies of Racine Student Art Show Debuts April 1

By Racine County Eye
 1 day ago
Racine Unified School District’s Student Art Show will debut on Friday, April 1. The artwork created by The Academies of Racine students will be on display until April 30

On Friday, April 1, from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. there will be an opening reception taking place at the Artists Gallery located at 401 Main St. in Downtown Racine.

The gallery contains work from The Academies of Racine including artwork from Case High School students, Park High School students, and Horlick High School students.

Interested in seeing the artwork? Visit the Artists Gallery Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m until 5 p.m in Downtown Racine.

Academies of Racine

Academies are small learning communities that provide real-world experiences with local businesses and professionals, linking schoolwork and the workplace. Each high school will have the same Academies with unique Pathways. Each Pathway is a sequence of courses designed to help students prepare for a specific career area while also meeting the mandatory requirements for high school graduation. Regular coursework, including math, language arts, science and history, is presented within the context of the academy’s focus. Students will also have the same opportunities they have now to select elective courses including Fine Arts and World Language.

Courtesy of / learn more about the Academies of Racine at the Racine Unified School District website.

Schools

Learn more about what’s happening at RUSD by visiting their website.

Celebrations

Wouldn’t it be amazing to have a space to share your loved ones’ successes with your community? There is!

Share those proudest moments with your community with the Racine County Eye.

  • Getting ready for graduation?
  • Did someone get into college?
  • A new job?
  • On honor roll?
  • Did someone land a roll in a play or is starring in their dance recital?

Why keep the joy all to yourself? Give your kid a shout-out! Head over to the Racine County Eye’s School celebrations page and make your shout out. Share pictures and tag your loved ones.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community.

