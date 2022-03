Norman Reedus is "getting better" and being cleared to return to work after suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead. After the Daryl Dixon actor canceled an appearance at Atlanta's Fandemic Tour this weekend due to an "accident while filming," Reedus' publicist reported he was "recovering well and will return to work soon." The March 11 incident delayed the wrap on The Walking Dead, which has been filming its series finale in Georgia. After Walking Dead director of photography Duane Manwiller confirmed the finale resumed filming on Friday without Reedus, the actor broke his silence on the on-set injury in an update posted to Instagram late Friday night:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO