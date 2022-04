From Monday, April 4, through Friday, April 8, the Newmans circle the wagons around Victoria. But wounded though she may be, Ashland’s wronged wife still has a lotta fight left in her — a fact that he may be about to learn the hard way! In other developments, Ashley’s back in Genoa City and armed with truth bombs, Elena’s best-laid plan for Nate goes awry, and the stage is set for Phyllis and Diane to go at it anew. Read on, and we’ll go over all the details on these teasers and more.

