ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Calendar of events for March 30

Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 1 day ago

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond.

To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com .

RECURRING EVENTS

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manistee Historical Museum. Thursday and Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 425 River St., Manistee

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Benzie Area Historical Museum. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 6941 Traverse Ave., Benzonia

• Celebrate Recovery program at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at United Methodist Church. A Christ-centered 12-step, recovery program that offers a safe environment.

• 3-5 p.m., Study room, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• Pickleball from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Armory Youth Project, at 555 First St. in Manistee.

• Benzie Sunrise Rotary now meeting in person from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Labrador Room at the Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah. Zoom options also available. Visit benziesunriserotary.org.

APRIL

April 2

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

• 3-5 p.m., Debate for Republican candidates for governor, at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center, located at 300 E. State St. in Traverse City with a dinner/dance to follow. The debate is free; cost for the dinner/dance is $100 per person, $175 for couples and $600 for a table of eight. Tickets and registration: 231-930-8081

April 3

• 1-3 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

April 6

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

April 9

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courting the Feminine Muse: A Somatic Wilderness writing workshop at Grow Benzie, at 5885 Frankfort Hwy. In Benzonia. Cost $50, includes lunch. RSVP: art@growbenzie.org by April 5.

April 11

• N oon, Spirit of the Woods Garden Club meeting at Oak Grove Hospitality Center in Manistee. Marci Gremore presents What's New and Tried and True in 2022. For more information contact Beth Markowski at 616-401-3387 or email spiritofthewoodsgc@gmail.com .

April 13

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

April 16

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant Valley Community Center, 3586 Glovers Lake Road in Arcadia

• 11 a.m. Easter Egg hunt at Blaine Christian Church at 7018 Putney Road in Arcadia, for children up to 11 years-of-age.

• 10 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Mineral Springs Park in downtown Frankfort. Event starts at 10 a.m. sharp.

• 1 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Memorial Park in Benzonia, sponsored by the Crystal Lake Community Buinsess Association.

April 20

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

April 23

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

April 27

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m., Feeding America mobile food pantry, 555 First Street, Manistee. Info: 231-655-3278

April 28

• 5-7 p.m., Kaleva Lions Club Pastie Dinner at the Lions club, 14361 Nine Mile Road in Kaleva. Cost is $10. Info: 231-362-3174.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot

48

Followers

122

Posts

3K+

Views

Follow Benzie County Record Patriot and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WFMJ.com

Southern Park Mall to extend hours beginning April 1

Nope, it's not an April Fools joke. The Southern Park Mall is extending its hours beginning on Friday, April 1. The new hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. These extended hours...
SHOPPING
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia Township, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Beulah, MI
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association hosting April event for Ukraine

ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned day. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.
WORLD
fcfreepress

28th Annual Golf Tournament for the Kids

On Monday, May 2nd at the Chambersburg Country Club hosts ” Swing Fore Education. It will benefit the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. It opens at 11a.m. and the Shot Gun start is at 12:30p.m. Mission and Organization. Chambersburg Area School District Foundation advances educational opportunities by securing and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
48
Followers
122
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy