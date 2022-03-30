Calendar of events for March 30

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond.

To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com .

RECURRING EVENTS

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Manistee Historical Museum. Thursday and Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 425 River St., Manistee

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Benzie Area Historical Museum. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 6941 Traverse Ave., Benzonia

• Celebrate Recovery program at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at United Methodist Church. A Christ-centered 12-step, recovery program that offers a safe environment.

• 3-5 p.m., Study room, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee

• Pickleball from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Armory Youth Project, at 555 First St. in Manistee.

• Benzie Sunrise Rotary now meeting in person from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Labrador Room at the Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah. Zoom options also available. Visit benziesunriserotary.org.

APRIL

April 2

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

• 3-5 p.m., Debate for Republican candidates for governor, at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center, located at 300 E. State St. in Traverse City with a dinner/dance to follow. The debate is free; cost for the dinner/dance is $100 per person, $175 for couples and $600 for a table of eight. Tickets and registration: 231-930-8081

April 3

• 1-3 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

April 6

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

April 9

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courting the Feminine Muse: A Somatic Wilderness writing workshop at Grow Benzie, at 5885 Frankfort Hwy. In Benzonia. Cost $50, includes lunch. RSVP: art@growbenzie.org by April 5.

April 11

• N oon, Spirit of the Woods Garden Club meeting at Oak Grove Hospitality Center in Manistee. Marci Gremore presents What's New and Tried and True in 2022. For more information contact Beth Markowski at 616-401-3387 or email spiritofthewoodsgc@gmail.com .

April 13

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

April 16

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt at Pleasant Valley Community Center, 3586 Glovers Lake Road in Arcadia

• 11 a.m. Easter Egg hunt at Blaine Christian Church at 7018 Putney Road in Arcadia, for children up to 11 years-of-age.

• 10 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Mineral Springs Park in downtown Frankfort. Event starts at 10 a.m. sharp.

• 1 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt at Memorial Park in Benzonia, sponsored by the Crystal Lake Community Buinsess Association.

April 20

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

April 23

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Info: Call 231-690-0623

April 27

• Prom Boutique, free prom dresses, after school (by appointment only) Briny Building, 50 Filer St., Manistee Masks required. Call 231-690-0623

• 11 a.m., Feeding America mobile food pantry, 555 First Street, Manistee. Info: 231-655-3278

April 28

• 5-7 p.m., Kaleva Lions Club Pastie Dinner at the Lions club, 14361 Nine Mile Road in Kaleva. Cost is $10. Info: 231-362-3174.