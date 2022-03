According to reports, Disney is now expected to debut the trailer for Avatar 2 before theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports note that when fans sit down in theatres to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, they will be treated to a first look at the long-awaited Avatar sequel. The decision is believed to be based on the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely continue the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney is expected to be looking into utilizing the popularity to gather attention on James Cameron‘s film.

