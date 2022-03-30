Zierdt Road construction complete after 13 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for delays and closures as the city of Spokane begins reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor. The rebuild is expected to take eight months and will impact travel on both the city roads and I-90. The first of many closures begin on Monday, March 28 when the city will close the eastbound I-90 exit ramp at Thor-Freya. The off-ramp is expected to remain closed until mid-June. Drivers will instead need to use the eastbound Altamont exit while the off-ramp is closed. The eastbound on-ramp at Thor-Freya will still be open to drivers.

