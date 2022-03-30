Zierdt Road construction complete after 13 years

A major construction project is getting underway this week in Oakland County. The Interstate 96 Flex Route project is so massive, it will take two years to complete. The construction won't actually start until Monday, March 21. However, starting today you can expect shoulder closures on both eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275/I-696/M-5. This will allow for crews to remove trees and brush along the roadways.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Running east-west through Pasco County is the recently opened 4.2-mile section of the Ridge Road Extension. It connects Moon Lake Road to the Suncoast Parkway. Its purpose is to reduce traffic congestion and serve as an additional hurricane route as the county counties to grow.
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell is reminding residents that the Stearns County Road 1 reconstruction project is getting underway soon. Work crews will begin by moving equipment into the area and relocating private utilities this week. The multi-phase project will include an 8-foot-wide paved trail from Sartell Street to...
SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City is on track to complete the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project in two phases for residents and visitors to enjoy by the fall of 2022. Highlights of the project include a recreational pavilion and LED-lit water feature at Floyd Boulevard, a...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for delays and closures as the city of Spokane begins reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor. The rebuild is expected to take eight months and will impact travel on both the city roads and I-90. The first of many closures begin on Monday, March 28 when the city will close the eastbound I-90 exit ramp at Thor-Freya. The off-ramp is expected to remain closed until mid-June. Drivers will instead need to use the eastbound Altamont exit while the off-ramp is closed. The eastbound on-ramp at Thor-Freya will still be open to drivers.
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction workers are about to get back to work on the Hughes Road expansion project according to Madison mayor Paul Finley. He says the city faced several barriers while trying to add another lane to the crowded road. It was originally supposed to be completed on...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads throughout the Springfield will see lane closures and detours this week as roadwork either starts or continues. North Grand Avenue between 19th Street and Albany will be closed Monday through Thursday for sewer repairs. The work itself is in the Village of Grandview’s jurisdiction, but will impact City of […]
The city of Richardson announced March 11 that work has begun on a yearlong infrastructure project on Custer Road from Campbell to Arapaho roads. Originally part of the 2015 bond program, the project was supposed to start construction in July 2021. Construction is expected to cost more than $8.46 million, according to a Jan. 13 open house presentation. The project has received feedback over the years from members of the community on ways to improve the road.
St. Clair Shores residents might notice local road construction getting underway earlier this year after City Council unanimously approved budget amendments Monday that will allow road and waterline projects to begin in May this year instead of July. “We were looking for ways to make our road construction a little...
A proposed overhaul of the interchange of I-95 with Hogan Road in Bangor introduced more than five years ago has been delayed, but the Maine Department of Transportation this week unveiled updated plans for what the new intersection would look like. State transportation officials introduced their plans for a so-called...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has announced a road closure that will begin on Monday. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 28, the median on Highway 84 West (W. Main Street), at Woodburn Drive, will be closed for storm drainage and other construction. According...
Wyatt Management General Contractor is in the process of building a new Jiffy Lube at 24527 Gosling Road, Spring, and it is expected to be completed in late July. According to Jeanette Wyatt, CEO and chief marketing officer for Wyatt Management, excavation on the site has been completed, and the basement level of the building is being prepared.
