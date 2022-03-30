ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round one updates from Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By John Hart
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Anna Davis, a 16 year-old from Spring Valley, California and playing in the final group of the day, birdie her last hole for a 70 and a tie for the lead at 2-under par. Joining her at the top of the leader board is Benedetta Moresco of Italy, a sophomore at the University of Alabama. The two share a one-shot lead over a group of three.

Anna Davis of the United States plays her second stroke on No. 10 during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s amateur, shot an opening round of 1-under-71 to share the clubhouse lead early Wednesday afternoon during the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur . Lindblad is a junior at LSU.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 5 tee during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Hailey Borja of the United States, a junior at the University of Michigan making her first ANWA appearance, also finished at 1-under as play continued Wednesday afternoon.

Play officially began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when Ashley Menne , 20, from Arizona State hit the first tee shot at No. 1 on the Island Course at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

The tournament features 70 of the top women’s amateur players from around the world, including nine of the top 10. Defending champion Tsubasa Kajitani, ranked No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking , is currently taking a break from the game.

After Thursday’s second round, the entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the top 30 play there on championship Saturday.

Follow live scores on the tournament’s official website here .

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Celebrity Golf Tournament set for April 4

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 24th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament will take place at Annandale Golf Club on Monday, April 4. Attendees will be able to tee it up with Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame legends, college administrators and coaches, and former professional athletes. Each team will be paired with one of the sports celebrities […]
MADISON, MS
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: After Augusta trip, we wait - and talk - about Tiger and Masters

Tiger Woods made a trip to Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, ramping up speculation that he might play in next week's Masters Tournament. In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard weigh in with their thoughts on the excursion and when they anticipate a final decision being made by the five-time Masters champion.
GOLF
