Danbury, CT

How to boost your mood through food

By Laura Williamson, American Heart Association News
 2 days ago

You've had a bad breakup, a rotten day at work or you're just too exhausted to cook. You're craving comfort, something to soothe your mood. So, you reach for … a salad?. Probably not. But if it's happiness you want, those leafy greens are a far better choice than a tub...

shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
WTOP

Foods to help control diabetes

First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Who What Wear

11 Foods That Will Get Your Gut Health Back on Track

When it comes to gut health, you probably know by now that it's important. And if you didn't, well, now you do. The state of your gut affects so many different parts and systems of your body, not only your digestive system but also your mental health, skin, immune system, and more. So yeah, you want to make sure your gut is in good shape.
NUTRITION
Danbury, CT
Lifestyle
Danbury, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Danbury, CT
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This High-Fat Food At All Costs—It’s So Bad For Your Overall Health

For a long time, the health industry celebrated low fat diets and marketed them as the key to weight loss. However, a common misconception is that all fat is bad for you—on the contrary, your body needs fats to sustain. The key is knowing the difference between “healthy” and “unhealthy” fats. “Healthy fats assist our bodies in building healthy cells and regulating hormones. They also help with the absorption of certain fat-soluble vitamins which ultimately help boost your immunity and maintain strong bones and healthy skin.” Says Jennifer Jacobs, an NASM certified fitness-nutrition specialist and Beachbody supertrainer. These good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, can be found in foods like avocado, salmon, nuts, nut butters, and vegetable oils.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
The Beacon Newspapers

Four health benefits from dark chocolate

You’ve seen the chocolate-is-healthy headlines — and who wouldn’t want to buy into them?. Looking for license to eat decadent goodness? Here are some facts on the health benefits of dark chocolate backed by research: nothing here funded by chocolate companies and no small, one-off studies without a larger body of research backing them up. Take a look.
NUTRITION
Healthline

Green Tea and Honey: How They May Work Together to Boost Health

Green tea, when combined with water, is a beverage that provides no calories but is filled with nutrients, such as polyphenols and minerals linked to many health benefits (. You can get green tea in both caffeinated and decaffeinated forms. While everybody responds to caffeine differently, research suggests that moderate caffeine intake may offer some benefits, such as better focus, and may reduce your risk of chronic diseases (
NUTRITION
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Why Do I Only Gain Weight in My Stomach and Back?

Weight gain in your midsection that is around the stomach and back may be the result of certain lifestyle decisions. Sometimes, you may see that fat accumulation is just around the midsection even if your legs are skinny. The two S's, stress and sugar, have an effect on the size...
WEIGHT LOSS

