A home with hidden depths: Two bedroom London flat above a Chinese takeaway on sale for £850,000 comes with its own SWIMMING POOL and 'spa' next to the living area

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
 1 day ago

An unassuming North London flat above a Chinese takeaway has gone on the market for £850,000 and it comes with a hidden secret - a swimming pool and spa.

The two-bedroom flat, on Hornsey Road in Archway boasts 1,271 square foot in space. It is being marketed by estate agent Foxtons.

Its rooms, including the bedrooms, kitchen, and reception space, are spread over two floors.

The floor plan shows the open plan kitchen and reception areas, as well as the two bedrooms and the patio are on the ground floor.

Unassuming: while this two-bedroom, £850,000 flat in London may look like an average property, taking a closer look inside throws up some surprises
Alongside the amenities you might expect in a property, this flat also comes with this indoor pool (pictured) which in on the lower ground floor of the building
One floor above the pool is the kitchen, which is situated on the ground floor of the building, and comes with plenty of space and storage
Decking: the pool is accessible via a spiral staircase, which leads to a small decking area, sounded by ornate, white railings (pictured)
For the sum of £850,000, you can snatch up a two-bedroom North London property - with its own swimming pool (pictured)
From pool to sofa: after a refreshing dip, this home's inhabitants can stroll over to the poolside, which is currently dressed with large sofas

One floor below (the lower ground level) boasts the pool, which measures 6.75m x 5.8m, the sauna and steam room, another living space and a second kitchen.

As well as neutral decor and high ceilings, the property comes with some extremely unexpected perks.

The home spa is accessible via a spiral staircase, which leads to a small deck surrounded by ornate metallic railings which are painted white.

Spotlights illuminate the lower ground floor, which looks bright thanks to the walls which are painted in bright white paint.

The pool, which is on the lower ground floor, measures 6.75m x 5.8m according to the property's floor plan
Bright: despite being on the lower ground floor of the building, the pool area is bright, thanks to spotlights and white painted walls
Space is used cleverly in the kitchen, so every square foot is maximised, with some wall space used for hanging utensils
One living area, which is on the ground floor of the building, leads onto the property's patio area
As well as the indoor swimming pool and sauna, whoever moves into the property will be able to soak up some rays on the outdoor patio
Another unexpected offering in the two-bedroom flat is this sauna, complete with rustic wooden seating and war decor
The Archway property features neutral decoration throughout. This shower room features fold up seating and a large shower head
Foxtons, the agent marketing the property, describes the decor in the bathroom (pictured) as 'modern'

Meanwhile back upstairs, the property benefits from an open-plan reception and kitchen on the ground floor.

Foxtons describes the reception and kitchen area in its listing as 'trendy', highlighting its 'feature glass floor'.

The reception combined kitchen also features glass doors that take you onto the long, private patio space, which can also be accessed by both bedrooms.

After a dip in the pool, or a session in the sauna, the home's prospective owners can relax in the reception area
 Space is also used cleverly used in the bedrooms. The master bedroom (pictured) offers built-in wardrobe space, with lots of storage
Neutral: the master bedroom (pictured) also offers neutral decor, with wooden-style flooring, and pale painted walls
The second bedroom boasts similar styling, with neutral white paint and skirting boards, as well as the same wooden flooring
Floor plan: The two-bed flat is laid out over two floors - the ground and lower-ground floors of the building

The abode comes with a main double bedroom, which features a walk-in wardrobe, a second bedroom and a modern bathroom.

This modern decor includes grey rectangular tiling, wooden seating, which can fold up against the wall, and a large shower head

According to estate agents Foxtons, the flat was recently reduced, and is currently listed for £850,000.

