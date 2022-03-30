ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Ag secretary: Deadly bird flu ‘could get worse’ in Iowa

By News Desk
iowa.media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrating birds infected by a deadly bird flu could threaten Iowa poultry for two more months. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State officials have confirmed two more instances of a deadly and highly contagious avian influenza in commercial poultry facilities in Iowa — one of them a 1.5 million flock...

Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens

A highly contagious and deadly avian influenza has been detected in an immense flock of egg-laying chickens in northwest Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Friday. The Buena Vista County flock has 5.3 million birds, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the department. The virus was confirmed Thursday. It is the […] The post Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bird flu: More than 5M chickens in Iowa to be killed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Avian influenza has been confirmed at another farm in Iowa, and state officials said it will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens. It’s the second confirmed case of bird flu in Buena Vista County, The Associated Press reported. A multistate outbreak of bird flu will lead to the deaths of approximately 12.6 million chickens and turkeys.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Bird flu could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but, so far, not in southern Minnesota. The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese, which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Bird flu cases continue to increase across Iowa

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA have announced a second outbreak of the bird flu in Bueno Vista County on Friday. Buena Vista County's first case was confirmed back on March 6. According to the USDA, a flock of 49,816 turkeys were impacted. Other impacted number of flock include 915,925 in Taylor County and 42 Pottawattamie County.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

