Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Says Team Is Committed to Jalen Hurts

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Philadelphia finished 9–8 in 2021 and made the playoffs behind the 23-year-old.

During the annual league meeting Tuesday, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke about quarterback Jalen Hurts and his future with the team. His comments can be heard here at the 14:14 mark .

“Now we have a young 23-year-old playoff quarterback, who gets better every year in college and in the pros. He’s had really one full year,” he said. “No one knows where that’s going to end up, but I think what you do know is you have a guy that is incredibly dedicated, excellent leader of men … players around him gravitate to him.

“He will do everything and anything to get better and work on every weakness he has and try to maximize every strength he has,” Lurie continued. “That’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23. Who knows what the future holds, right?”

Hurts was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2020 draft and was the backup his rookie year behind Carson Wentz. He started four games that year and appeared in 15. In ’21, he was the starter in all of his 15 appearances and tallied 3,144 passing yards, 784 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Lurie seemingly put to bed any notion that they were looking to change things under center as the NFL draft quickly approaches. The Eagles have three picks in the first round of the draft at Nos. 15, 16 and 19, but by the sound of things, the team will use that capital to build around the young signal-caller.

Philadelphia made the playoffs this past season with a 9–8 record and hopes to return in 2022.

For more Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today .

