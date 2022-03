OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland appear to have knocked down a fire at a “tiny homes” community near the southern end of Lake Merritt Monday morning, according to authorities. The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted the fire at 10:37 a.m. Monday, sharing a Citizen App video that showed the fire producing a large plume of black smoke in the area of 2nd Avenue and East 12th Street. The Lakeview Village tiny homes community opened in November and houses about 65 people. **Encampment Fire**2nd Ave & E12th Street. #oakland #oaklandfire 🎥@CitizenAppSFO pic.twitter.com/JWTC3W3Z5a — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 21, 2022 Another video shot from...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO