WEATHER: Road closures in short order following varied rainfall across listening area Tuesday into Wednesday

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor remnants of severe thunderstorm activity from Tuesday are still visible across the listening area. Flooding became the major concern for the listening area shortly after severe weather warnings cleared the area just after 8:30 pm. Rain totals varied across the listening area between Tuesday and Wednesday. *KVOE Studios...

IN THIS ARTICLE
