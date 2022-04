Scientists now know the age of an enormous impact crater hidden under Greenland's ice. The Hiawatha crater, which sits under 0.6 mile (1 kilometer) of ice in northwest Greenland, formed 58 million years ago, according to a study published March 9 in the journal Science Advances. Whereas some initial estimates had gauged the age of the crater at only 13,000 years, the new finding means the impact occurred much earlier, at a time when Greenland was truly green and full of life.

ASTRONOMY ・ 17 DAYS AGO