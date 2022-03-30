ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Collision between 2 rigs slowing traffic on U.S. 49

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to use caution when...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Two women killed in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Laurel women died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 59 in Jones County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a fatal accident at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation by MHP revealed that a 2013 Cadillac XTS driven...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Three juveniles on mini bike hit by SUV

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were taken to a hospital after being hit by an SUV Monday afternoon. It happened on Creston Avenue in Jackson. The three boys were riding a motorized mini bike when they were hit. The driver stayed at the location and talked with officers who responded.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Car catches fire in front of Jackson shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An electrical fire caused a car to burst into flames in Jackson on Friday, March 25. The Jackson Fire Department were on the scene for over an hour trying to extinguish the flame. The driver said it started when she tried to use a portable air pump to inflate a flat […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Accidents
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hpd
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Alabama woman believed to be in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

12-year-old recovered from Alabama lake after backpack seen in water

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic investigation is underway as the body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.   Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins reports a 911 call was made at 1724hrs reporting a school book bag was observed floating in the water near the Barbour Creek Boat Ramp dock.   […]
EUFAULA, AL
WLBT

Person shot at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units were called to the scene of a shooting at Jackson motel off Highway 80. Officers began arriving at the Holiday Motel around 3 a.m. Friday. The motel is near Valley Street. JPD spokesman Sam Brown says someone was shot, but did not provide...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four men arrested for robbery at Alcorn State University

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery that happened at Alcorn State University. According to Claiborne County deputies, witnesses said four individuals jumped out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and robbed them of their car keys, wallets, money and cell phones in the Medgar Evers […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy