Police make arrest following chase that ended in Birmingham’s ‘Malfunction Junction’

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An arrest was made following a police chase that started in Vestavia Hills and ended at Birmingham’s “Malfunction Junction.”

According to Lt. Michael Keller of the Vestavia Police Department, an officer pulled over a vehicle and ran a tag. After receiving a hit on the vehicle, the officer tried to stop the driver on I-65 North. However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to the I-65/59 junction when they decided to stop the pursuit. The driver wrecked their car just past the junction at the 16th Street North exit.

Police were able to capture one suspect at the scene and another was able to flee the area.

