Dolph Lundgren, Luke Wilson, Scout Taylor-Compton Star in ‘Best Man’ Action Flick (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
Saban Films has acquired the worldwide rights to the action flick Best Man, with Dolph Lundgren , Luke Wilson and Scout Taylor-Compton starring.

Shane Dax Taylor is directing the indie based on a screenplay by C. Alec Rossel and story by Daniel Zirilli, and with production having just gotten underway. Nicky Whelan, Brendan Fehr and Scott Martin also star in Best Man , which is set on a remote resort amid a wedding where mercenaries take control of the property.

That leads the groom, the best man and their best friend to defeat the terrorists and save the hostages. Best Man is produced by Michael Slifkin, Scott Martin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone Entertainment and Daniel Zirilli.

The executive producer credits are shared by Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor of BondIt Media Capital, who are also financing the movie.

In other works, Lundgren will lend his voice to Universal Pictures and Illumination’s animated tentpole Minions 2: The Rise of Gru . He also starred in Aquaman and Creed II.

Wilson will next star in Plus/Minus for Netflix and just starred in Saban Films’ Gasoline Alley, alongside Bruce Willis. Shanan Becker negotiated the deal for Best Man on behalf of Saban Films with Matthew Helderman from BondIt Media Capital and Archstone Entertainment.

Lundgren is repped by The Gersh Agency and Wonder Street. Wilson is repped by WME. Taylor-Compton is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment. Whelan is repped by Innovative Artists, while Fehr is repped by Buchwald and Taylor is repped by Blue Water Law.

Saban Films recently acquired Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon , Jon McDonald’s The Hyperions and The Runner , also from Archstone Entertainment.

