How much ounces of glass jars is considered to be large and small? Thank you.

Food52
 2 days ago

A quart jar might look very large for a tiny little old lady living by herself. That same quart jar might look very small for a parent with a spouse and three teenage sons. It might look miniscule to a chef...

food52.com

FingerLakes1.com

Recall on dark chocolate espresso

This brand is recalling their dark chocolate espresso. Undeclared peanut allergen leads company to recall their dark chocolate espresso. And you may have already purchased it. NATIONAL NAPPING DAY: Sleep expert from Thompson talks sleep habits during the day and night. Dark Chocolate Espresso Recall. Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. is...
Food52

how much white wine to rice or is there a substitute to wine however how much

When recipe instructions are confusing, the first step is to see if the recipe has been posted elsewhere on the Internet. This is not specific to Food52 or even just food recipes. It is applicable to all instructional guides: Linux system administration, knitting, auto repair, whatever. If you really want...
Food52

11 Expert Tricks for Making a Small Room Look Bigger

No Space Too Small is a column by Laura Fenton that celebrates the idea that you can live well in a small home. Each month, Laura will share her practical findings from years of observing how people live in tight spaces, and her own everyday experiences of living small—from the hunt for the perfect tiny desk and managing everyday clutter to how to smooth the frustrations out of cooking in a galley kitchen.
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
Food52

Vintage BLT Green Lug-Handle Bowls (SOLD OUT)

This special item is final sale only. Looking for another find like this one? Check out our other Dansk gems and vintage treasures in the Shop. In the 70s, Dansk courted the Whole Earth Catalog generation with BLT (as in breakfast, lunch and tea), Niels Refsgaard’s chunky, loveable, Japan-made mini collection of a plate, bowl and mug. The tagline? “Less Is Enough.” We love it so much, we’re thinking of bringing it back. Because we want more of this less! With their glazed green interior and matte earthen exterior, these lug-handled cereal bowls are lovable at any meal.
Food52

Microplane Cut Resistant Kitchen Gloves (Set of 2)

Leave it to Microplane, maker of sharp-as-can-be zesters and graters, to create a cut-resistant glove that can keep our hands safe as we go about our meal prep. It’s FDA-compliant, so you know it’ll protect you from accidental knicks and scrapes as you chop, slice, zest, and grate. It’ll fit on either hand, too, and is sized just-right to fit most (there’s even one just for the kiddos).
Food52

Meat Cooking Temperature Kitchen Towel

Just-right meat, every time. Wondering exactly what temp that steak will be when it hits medium-rare status? We’re not, since we have this handy-dandy towel with recommended meat temperatures all over. It’s got guides for cooking beef and lamb all the way from rare to well-done—oh, and all the suggestions you need for your poultry and pork, too. This one’s made from 100% cotton, which will only get softer with time (good thing, since we’ll be keeping it in the kitchen for a while).
Food52

The Easiest Trick to Save Your Leftover Smoothie

During the pandemic, everyone seemed to cycle through new routines: baking sourdough bread, getting together with old friends for virtual happy hours, or falling in love with a new at-home workout. I started habitually drinking smoothies at least once a day. I found myself completely reenergized after polishing off a pint glass filled with blended dragon fruit, bananas, peaches, pineapple, and mixed berries. My newfound ability to power through any sign of an afternoon slump was accompanied by an overzealous hand in the kitchen. I went from carefully measuring each type of frozen fruit before adding it to the blender to eyeballing everything. I lost my practiced touch and ultimately dumped the excess smoothie down the drain day after day…that is, until I was scrolling through Instagram one night and watched a story posted by my colleague, Food52's Associate Editor Caroline Mullen.
