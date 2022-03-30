ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

ABC Pro Rodeo warns about overpriced ticket scam

By KCBD Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with the ABC Pro Rodeo issued a warning on Wednesday night to make sure people don’t overpay for tickets. Reserved seating is only sold through Select-A-Seat Lubbock for $30. General admission is $10 at all western wear stores. The ABC Pro Rodeo is...

