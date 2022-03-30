ABC Pro Rodeo warns about overpriced ticket scam

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after he and his truck were tossed and turned by a Texas tornado, 16-year-old driver Riley Leon is getting a new ride. Leon was on his way home from a job interview Monday when he and his red Chevrolet Silverado were caught on video being thrown around by a tornado in Elgin, a suburb of Austin. The video shows the Silverado being thrown in the air, turning on its side and finally flipping back on its wheels before Leon is seen driving away. On Thursday, Chevrolet took to social media to announce that they, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, are donating a 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family. “We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said. Chevrolet also announced that Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. In an interview with CBS News, Leon said he was grateful “God gave me another chance because better things are gonna come in the future.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO