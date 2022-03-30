1 robbery, 13 burglaries reported March 9-13 in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of a robbery and burglaries March 9-13:

Burglary at a residence/home March 10 in the 400 block of North Roca.

Robbery of an individual at a specialty store March 10 in the 7300 block of East Main Street.

Burglary at a restaurant March 10 in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

Burglary at a commercial/office building March 10 in the 1800 block of East Covina Street.

Burglary at a commercial/office building March 11 in the 2000 block of East University Drive.

Burglary at a residence/home March 11 in the 200 block of South Lazona Drive.

Burglary at a restaurant March 11 in the 5900 block of East Mckellips Road.

Burglary at a residence/home March 11 in the 9800 block of East Satellite Drive.

Burglary at a residence/home March 12 in the 1600 block of North Ananea.

Burglary at a rental storage facility March 12 in the 2100 block of West Main Street.

Burglary at a department/discount store March 13 in the 800 block of North Dobson Road.

Burglary at a residence/home March 13 in the 200 block of South Greenfield Road.

Burglary at a bank/savings and loan March 13 in the 1800 block of South Val Vista Drive.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.