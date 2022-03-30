ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

1 robbery, 13 burglaries reported March 9-13 in Mesa

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqPOe_0euIYpe000

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of a robbery and burglaries March 9-13:

  • Burglary at a residence/home March 10 in the 400 block of North Roca.
  • Robbery of an individual at a specialty store March 10 in the 7300 block of East Main Street.
  • Burglary at a restaurant March 10 in the 1900 block of West Main Street.
  • Burglary at a commercial/office building March 10 in the 1800 block of East Covina Street.
  • Burglary at a commercial/office building March 11 in the 2000 block of East University Drive.
  • Burglary at a residence/home March 11 in the 200 block of South Lazona Drive.
  • Burglary at a restaurant March 11 in the 5900 block of East Mckellips Road.
  • Burglary at a residence/home March 11 in the 9800 block of East Satellite Drive.
  • Burglary at a residence/home March 12 in the 1600 block of North Ananea.
  • Burglary at a rental storage facility March 12 in the 2100 block of West Main Street.
  • Burglary at a department/discount store March 13 in the 800 block of North Dobson Road.
  • Burglary at a residence/home March 13 in the 200 block of South Greenfield Road.
  • Burglary at a residence/home March 13 in the 200 block of South Greenfield Road.
  • Burglary at a bank/savings and loan March 13 in the 1800 block of South Val Vista Drive.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent

423

Followers

537

Posts

44K+

Views

Follow Mesa Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Attempted stabbing reported in Hillendale, robbery reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just before 9:15 p.m. on Monday, March 14, an armed individual attempted to stab someone during an argument in the 1300-block of Dartmouth Avenue in Hillendale (21234). At just after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, an individual forcibly stole a cell phone and bank card from … Continue reading "Attempted stabbing reported in Hillendale, robbery reported in Rosedale" The post Attempted stabbing reported in Hillendale, robbery reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect in Walmart lot where teen vanished

Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Robbery#University Drive
KOLD-TV

Man accused of laundering money for illegal enterprise

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in Santa Cruz County for allegedly depositing money to conceal the identity of people actually receiving the money. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez, a citizen of Mexico, was charged by information on...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Woman hit by car outside Valley QuikTrip

PHOENIX — A fight at a Valley QuikTrip gas station Monday morning quickly escalated to a woman getting hit by a car. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the incident was triggered by a verbal fight between the gas station's manager and a woman. The woman left the QuikTrip...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Man accused of stripping -- twice -- in Phoenix park, tackling officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man arrested after allegedly stripping down in a Phoenix park, starting a fire, and later tackling a police officer will remain in jail until his next court date. According to court documents, Trent Laderrel Spencer was on felony release when officers arrested him Wednesday evening, so he’s not eligible for bail.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Thousands of pills, drugs and money found in Avondale home

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a large amount of money and drugs were seized from a home Thursday. Officials say a search warrant was executed at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 17, resulting in the notable seizure. More than two pounds of methamphetamines,...
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
423
Followers
537
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy