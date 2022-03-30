10 Grab-and-Go Breakfasts Your Kids Will Love

Breakfast is important at any age, but especially in childhood. Studies have shown that kids who eat breakfast perform better in school , have more energy and concentrate better. But too often, breakfast is skipped because of the whirlwind of a busy morning. The good news is, there are many nutritious grab-and-go breakfast options that can fit into any busy schedule. Browse this list of grab-and-go breakfast ideas you’ll find easy to make and your kids will love to eat!

Tips For A Healthy Grab-and-Go Breakfast

Choosing healthy breakfast options can be a challenge, especially on a busy morning when everyone is getting ready for school or work. Before we get into our list of grab-and-go breakfast ideas, here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing an easy and nutritious morning meal:

Keep it Simple : Your kitchen isn’t the Four Seasons, so don’t worry about cooking a breakfast buffet in the morning. A healthy muffin, quick egg or juice and toast can go a long way.

: Your kitchen isn’t the Four Seasons, so don’t worry about cooking a breakfast buffet in the morning. A healthy muffin, quick egg or juice and toast can go a long way. Keeping Hunger Away : Protein and fiber with some healthy fat is the name of the game to stave off hunger and start the day right. If you have some time on the weekends or at night, consider making something protein-packed in advance. “Homemade nut butter made with seeds is a great choice when paired with an apple, rice cake or whole-grain toast,” said Lauren Braun Costello , a classically trained chef and cooking-show host. (You’ll read more about her later on!)

: Protein and fiber with some healthy fat is the name of the game to stave off hunger and start the day right. If you have some time on the weekends or at night, consider making something protein-packed in advance. “Homemade nut butter made with seeds is a great choice when paired with an apple, rice cake or whole-grain toast,” said Lauren Braun Costello , a classically trained chef and cooking-show host. (You’ll read more about her later on!) Pack in Advance : Make to-go breakfast packs the night before to save time in the morning.

: Make to-go breakfast packs the night before to save time in the morning. Cereal is OK : Some cereals have a bad rep, especially when they’re packed with too much sugar or contain corn syrup. But cereal can be a great choice, according to the Mayo Clinic . TIP: Choose ones marketed to adults because they tend to have less sugar.

Grab-and-Go Breakfast Ideas

Did you know you don’t need to boil water to cook an egg? Just crack the egg, give it a scramble, and microwave it for about a minute. The result? A ready-to-eat omelet-style egg that gives your child energy to go!

Try this easy banana-walnut maple muffin recipe on the weekend, and you’ll have breakfast prepared for the week. The muffins are not only delicious, but completely refined sugar-free. BONUS: They’re easy to stuff into a backpack on those days when everyone is running late!

Don’t worry, there’s no fish in this morning meal. Just spread yogurt on a banana and add a coating of Fruity Pebbles cereal. Slice it up into fun sushi-roll shapes that your kids will love to eat. This delightfully delicious breakfast is peanut, egg, wheat, soy and sesame free . Serve on a plate for presentation or pack in a container to go. Don’t forget a fork or chopsticks!

This protein-packed muffin is filled with good fats and gluten and dairy free. Like our other muffin ideas, make a batch in advance for breakfasts on the go all week long. This recipe comes from Natasha Beck, Ph.D., also known as Dr. Organic Mommy. She may not be an actual chef, but Dr. Beck has some other pretty tasty recipes on her site , like homemade granola, coconut bliss balls and pumpkin waffles. Kids (and adults in your family) won’t even realize how nutritious these meals are!

This one might take a bit more work than the other ideas on this list, but it’s well worth preparing, especially in time for Passover. It’s made with a simple mixture of matzo and beaten eggs, and can be garnished with something sweet or savory. This recipe is from Chef Lauren, mentioned earlier. It calls for cinnamon sugar, maple syrup, charoset, caramelized onions and toasted “everything” seasoning. Delicious!

It might not be the most ideal breakfast, but a breakfast bar is perfect to throw in a backpack or hand to a kid who missed the bus, overslept, or is just a picky eater. Just be sure to pick out a brand that isn’t packed with corn syrup or too many preservatives. KIND makes bars that are healthy -ish for kids. Many are made with gluten-free oats and other super grains like millet and buckwheat. Be sure to read the ingredients list of each box for allergen and nutritional information.

Who wouldn’t like waking up to the smell of a delicious breakfast? Follow this recipe to prepare a breakfast in the crockpot at night that your family will love in the morning!

Here’s another breakfast idea you can prepare the night before. It has to be refrigerated overnight or at least for five hours. In the morning, add some fruit, nuts, seeds or granola for some extra tasty zing and added nutrition.

Fruit is packed with vitamins and other nutrition that kids need. But which kinds of fruits are easy to take on the go? Grapes, apple slices, melon chunks or any berries are always good ideas and easy to prepare in advance. Check out these tips from Harvard University for more ideas on how to choose, pack and prepare fruits and vegetables to-go for kids.

Finally, after a busy week, take some time to follow this delicious oatmeal recipe on a Saturday or Sunday morning to create a homemade breakfast everyone can enjoy together.

