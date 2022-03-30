ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

10 Grab-and-Go Breakfasts Your Kids Will Love

By Barbara Russo
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 1 day ago

Breakfast is important at any age, but especially in childhood. Studies have shown that kids who eat breakfast perform better in school , have more energy and concentrate better. But too often, breakfast is skipped because of the whirlwind of a busy morning. The good news is, there are many nutritious grab-and-go breakfast options that can fit into any busy schedule. Browse this list of grab-and-go breakfast ideas you’ll find easy to make and your kids will love to eat!

Tips For A Healthy Grab-and-Go Breakfast

Choosing healthy breakfast options can be a challenge, especially on a busy morning when everyone is getting ready for school or work. Before we get into our list of grab-and-go breakfast ideas, here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing an easy and nutritious morning meal:

  • Keep it Simple : Your kitchen isn’t the Four Seasons, so don’t worry about cooking a breakfast buffet in the morning. A healthy muffin, quick egg or juice and toast can go a long way.
  • Keeping Hunger Away : Protein and fiber with some healthy fat is the name of the game to stave off hunger and start the day right. If you have some time on the weekends or at night, consider making something protein-packed in advance. “Homemade nut butter made with seeds is a great choice when paired with an apple, rice cake or whole-grain toast,” said Lauren Braun Costello , a classically trained chef and cooking-show host. (You’ll read more about her later on!)
  • Pack in Advance : Make to-go breakfast packs the night before to save time in the morning.
  • Cereal is OK : Some cereals have a bad rep, especially when they’re packed with too much sugar or contain corn syrup. But cereal can be a great choice, according to the Mayo Clinic . TIP: Choose ones marketed to adults because they tend to have less sugar.

Grab-and-Go Breakfast Ideas

The Microwaved Egg

Did you know you don’t need to boil water to cook an egg? Just crack the egg, give it a scramble, and microwave it for about a minute. The result? A ready-to-eat omelet-style egg that gives your child energy to go!

Make Healthy Muffins in Advance

Try this easy banana-walnut maple muffin recipe on the weekend, and you’ll have breakfast prepared for the week. The muffins are not only delicious, but completely refined sugar-free. BONUS: They’re easy to stuff into a backpack on those days when everyone is running late!

Allergy-Friendly Breakfast Sushi

Don’t worry, there’s no fish in this morning meal. Just spread yogurt on a banana and add a coating of Fruity Pebbles cereal. Slice it up into fun sushi-roll shapes that your kids will love to eat. This delightfully delicious breakfast is peanut, egg, wheat, soy and sesame free . Serve on a plate for presentation or pack in a container to go. Don’t forget a fork or chopsticks!

French Toast Muffins that Aren’t Messy

This protein-packed muffin is filled with good fats and gluten and dairy free. Like our other muffin ideas, make a batch in advance for breakfasts on the go all week long. This recipe comes from Natasha Beck, Ph.D., also known as Dr. Organic Mommy. She may not be an actual chef, but Dr. Beck has some other pretty tasty recipes on her site , like homemade granola, coconut bliss balls and pumpkin waffles. Kids (and adults in your family) won’t even realize how nutritious these meals are!

Matzo Brei

This one might take a bit more work than the other ideas on this list, but it’s well worth preparing, especially in time for Passover. It’s made with a simple mixture of matzo and beaten eggs, and can be garnished with something sweet or savory. This recipe is from Chef Lauren, mentioned earlier. It calls for cinnamon sugar, maple syrup, charoset, caramelized onions and toasted “everything” seasoning. Delicious!

Breakfast Bars

It might not be the most ideal breakfast, but a breakfast bar is perfect to throw in a backpack or hand to a kid who missed the bus, overslept, or is just a picky eater. Just be sure to pick out a brand that isn’t packed with corn syrup or too many preservatives. KIND makes bars that are healthy -ish for kids. Many are made with gluten-free oats and other super grains like millet and buckwheat. Be sure to read the ingredients list of each box for allergen and nutritional information.

Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

Who wouldn’t like waking up to the smell of a delicious breakfast? Follow this recipe to prepare a breakfast in the crockpot at night that your family will love in the morning!

Overnight Oats

Here’s another breakfast idea you can prepare the night before. It has to be refrigerated overnight or at least for five hours. In the morning, add some fruit, nuts, seeds or granola for some extra tasty zing and added nutrition.

Fruit

Fruit is packed with vitamins and other nutrition that kids need. But which kinds of fruits are easy to take on the go? Grapes, apple slices, melon chunks or any berries are always good ideas and easy to prepare in advance. Check out these tips from Harvard University for more ideas on how to choose, pack and prepare fruits and vegetables to-go for kids.

Veggie Oatmeal (Kid Approved)

Finally, after a busy week, take some time to follow this delicious oatmeal recipe on a Saturday or Sunday morning to create a homemade breakfast everyone can enjoy together.

The post 10 Grab-and-Go Breakfasts Your Kids Will Love appeared first on SI Parent .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent

93

Followers

116

Posts

4K+

Views

Follow Staten Island Parent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Staten Island Parent

10 Springtime Events in Staten Island Your Family will Love

Hop on down the bunny trail to have a fun spring on Staten Island! There are lots of egg hunts, photo opps with the Easter Bunny and other springtime events planned in Staten Island this season. Browse our list of exciting things to do with family, and be on your way to embracing spring! Don’t […] The post 10 Springtime Events in Staten Island Your Family will Love appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

10 Perfect Gifts for a Kid Who Loves Encanto

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we sure do sing about him a lot. Disney’s latest animated hit, Encanto, is quickly becoming their most successful movie since Frozen. The catchy songs and heartwarming mantra, “Family is Everything,” are winning points with kids and grown-ups alike. Parents are scrambling (fine, typing furiously into the search bar) […] The post 10 Perfect Gifts for a Kid Who Loves Encanto appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Mourns the Loss of Beloved P.S. 56 Principal, Phil Carollo

Messages of love and condolences continue to be shared throughout the community and on social media as Staten Island mourns the loss of beloved P.S. 56 Principal Phil Carollo, who died of a heart attack earlier this month on March 1.  The 49-year-old husband and father of two loved his family, his job and his […] The post Staten Island Mourns the Loss of Beloved P.S. 56 Principal, Phil Carollo appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfasts#Oats#Fruit#Nutrition#Food Drink
Taste Of Home

12 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking Bacon

Everybody loves bacon—but not when it's underdone or way too crispy! We're here to help you master the art of cooking bacon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
Ina Eats In

Cinnamon Roll Cake

This post contains Amazon Affiliate links. This Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze is all the delicious flavor of cinnamon rolls without all of the hassle. The only thing you have to lose when making this is- nothing! In fact, you gaining your time back because this recipe does not require rising, rolling, and cutting that are needed for cinnamon rolls.
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
RECIPES
Eater

Newly-Opened Grab and Go Chain Prices Its Meals on a Sliding Scale

A SoCal-based meal subscription company that started servicing San Diego last summer has opened new storefront locations in Chula Vista (510 Broadway #6) and Vista (620 Hacienda Drive) as part of its mission to increase access to freshly prepared food. Offering an assortment of individually-packaged meals from its central kitchen...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Salon

The pancake-crumpet hybrid your breakfast table needs

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer-turned-bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker), Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it — basically, every vehicle to slather on a lot of butter. Today, pikelets made with sourdough starter discard.
RECIPES
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
93
Followers
116
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

First appearing in 1989, S.I. Parent filled a need for dependable, trustworthy information for parents in Staten Island. Through the years, families have come to rely on S.I. Parent to provide the tools they need to raise a happy and healthy family.

 https://www.siparent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy