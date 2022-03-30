ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

6 Northern Colorado high school students named Daniels scholars, will get up to $100k

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 1 day ago

Earlier this week, the Daniels Fund announced the recipients of its 2022 Daniels Scholarship, more than half of whom were from Colorado.

The scholarship is typically awarded to about 200 students across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who demonstrate “the strength of character, leadership potential, and a commitment to serving the community that will position them for success,” according to a release from the Daniels Fund.

This year, 240 students were named scholars, and six attend schools in Fort Collins, Loveland or Severance.

Daniels Fund's Senior Vice President of Communications Laura Rizzo said there were about 1,500 applicants this year and “roughly 950 of them were from Colorado.”

Noah Kayl of Colorado Early Colleges Fort Collins, Ezra Black of Liberty Common High School, Skyler Mayse of Liberty Common High School, Nelly Mulenga of Loveland High School, Kevin Bruxvoort of Rocky Mountain High School and Natalie Green of Severance High School are all recipients.

'I’ve loved soccer my whole life': Ezra Black, Liberty Common soccer player battling leukemia, rejoined teammates during October game

The scholarship provides up to $100,000 over the course of a four-year collegiate career based on need. The scholars can use the money toward any accredited nonprofit college or university in the country.

Rizzo said there’s no way to know how much each student will receive through the fund until they make their final college choice because students are awarded different amounts based on the gap in funding after Federal Pell Grants and financial aid from universities are received.

The program honors Bill Daniels, an American veteran and "cable television pioneer known for his compassion for those in need and his unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity," according to the program website. The site notes that Daniels would "want his scholars to be proud Americans who value our free enterprise system and are prepared to give the world their very best shot."

PSD news: Long-serving PSD principal and alumna Aisha Thomas to leave at end of year

Including this year’s class, more than 4,800 students have received the Daniels Scholarship and, at any given time, nearly 1,000 Daniels Scholars are attending about 200 higher education institutions throughout the United States.

Since 2000, more than $235 million in scholarships has been awarded.

The application for next year's scholarship program will open in October. The complete list of this year's recipients can be found at https://www.danielsfund.org/images/df/Scholarship/2022_Class_of_Daniels_Scholars.pdf .

K-12 news: Windsor High School's Michelle Scallon named superintendent of district

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 6 Northern Colorado high school students named Daniels scholars, will get up to $100k

Comments / 1

