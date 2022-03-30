ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUjm3_0euIYhpQ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, as he received a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

Biden spoke as his administration rolled out COVID.gov , designed to be a one-stop website to help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. Biden pressed lawmakers to provide additional funding “immediately” to ensure continued supply of the tools that have helped the nation begin to emerge from the pandemic.

“Congress, we need to secure additional supply now,” he said, warning of shortages of vaccines, tests and treatments. “This isn’t partisan, it’s medicine.”

Biden, 79, received the first series of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office and a first booster shot in September. The additional booster dose was administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

“It didn’t hurt a bit,” Biden said.

The additional booster is meant to beef up the body’s protection against COVID-19 in populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 975,000 people in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for another shot for anyone 50 and older, who can get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination. Severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12, are also eligible.

“We have enough supply to give booster shots, but if Congress fails to act we won’t have the supplies we need this Fall,” Biden warned, noting the possibility that regulators will approve a fourth shot for all Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have been negotiating in hopes of reviving the COVID-19 package.

If an agreement emerges, participants say they expect it to be similar to the $15.6 billion bipartisan version that congressional leaders crafted earlier this month. The original compromise collapsed after rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against cuts in unspent pandemic aid for states that would have helped pay for it.

The two parties’ continuing disagreements are over how to find savings to offset the measure’s cost, not the new spending itself.

Leaders would like Congress to approve the assistance before lawmakers leave for a spring recess after next week.

“We are not yet at the finish line, but we will keep working throughout the day,” Schumer said Wednesday. He said if a new COVID variant emerges that “extends its nasty tentacles across the country and we don’t have the tools to respond, then woe is us.”

Romney said Tuesday that bargainers were discussing savings options. “But we’re making progress and hopefully we’ll get there soon,” he said.

A subvariant of the highly transmissible omicron that scientists call BA.2 is now the dominant coronavirus mutant in the United States. It accounted for nearly 55% of new infections across the nation last week and an even greater proportion in the Northeast, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientists say one reason BA.2 has gained ground is that it’s about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. In rare cases, research shows it can sicken people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. But it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease than the original, and vaccines appear just as effective against it.

The unvaccinated, though, are at a far greater risk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Boston

Pfizer and BioNTech seek authorization of a 2nd booster shot for older Americans

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday that they had sought emergency authorization for a second booster shot of their coronavirus vaccine for adults 65 and older. The companies’ request to the Food and Drug Administration was based heavily on data from Israel, where such shots are authorized for a somewhat broader group. Their move could further inflame a tortuous debate among scientists over when and how the vaccines’ protection should be bolstered, and for whom.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
CNET

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Michael Cohen says Jan. 6 committee witness will reveal three burner phones were purchased at a CVS

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Cohen is due to report to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy