ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Restaurant Among The Best Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joints

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016k4R_0euIYeBF00
Photo: Getty Images

There are all kinds of BBQ restaurants . Sometimes it's the humble spots and no-frills dining that will make you keep coming back for more.

Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the country, from local faves to neighborhood staples. These beloved restaurants keep it simple and straight to the point with their smoked meats and yummy side dishes like baked beans, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese .

One Colorado restaurant made the list, and that honor goes to...

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Q !

"Break out of the barbecue mold with a trip to Roaming Buffalo, where the name reflects the unique menu," writers say. "Try the Colorado bison back ribs, the bison green-chile sausage, the pulled Colorado lamb shoulder, or the smoked chicken wings. Western barbecue at its very finest, every day of the week brings a different special — smoked and loaded spuds on Wednesdays, burnt ends on Thursday, and the list goes on."

If you want to try some of Roaming Buffalo's delicious dishes, there are two locations: 2387 S Downing St. in Denver, and 17121 S. Golden Rd. C100 in Golden. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and catering.

For more amazing hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants, check out Cheapism 's full list here .

Comments / 0

97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO

4K+

Followers

973

Posts

773K+

Views

Related
NBC New York

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way. Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hole In The Wall#Barbecue#Macaroni And Cheese#Joints#Food Drink#Cheapism#Instagram#Roaming Buffalo Bbq#Roaming Buffalo
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
OutThere Colorado

Popular ski run closed due to "very aggressive" moose in Colorado

Royal Elk Glade at the Beaver Creek ski resort was closed temporarily on Friday after aggressive moose activity was reported in the area, according to officials. In an interview with the Vail Daily on Friday, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek John Plack said that sightings of a moose and a calf were reported to the resort. Beaver Creek ski patrol posted a sign near the chairlift to...
VAIL, CO
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
973
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy