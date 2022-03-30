Every must-see photo of the royal kids from Prince Philip’s memorial service

Prince Philip ’s memorial service was a royal family affair. In addition to the late Duke of Edinburgh’s children and grandchildren (with the exception of Prince Harry ), five of his great-grandchildren attended Tuesday’s Service of Thanksgiving .

Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Mia Tindall , Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips joined their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other royal relatives at Westminster Abbey on March 29 to celebrate the life and work of their late great-grandfather , who passed away last April.

“Lovely to see all the generations united in support of their family and especially The Queen and to pay tribute to Prince Philip and his legacy,” one social media user tweeted. “The great grandchildren were so well behaved too”... they certainly were!

Scroll to see photos of the Queen’s great-grandchildren at the memorial service...

Mia Tindall arrived at Westminster Abbey walking hand-in-hand with her parents, Zara and Mike Tindall.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest great-grandchildren Isla and Savannah Phillips attended the service with their father Peter Phillips.

Princess Charlotte held her mom’s hand, while Prince George held on to his father’s as they arrived at Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot over a decade ago. Three-year-old Prince Louis was absent from the family outing.

Princess Anne’s granddaughter looked (adorably) deep in thought as she waited off to the side.

The polite little Princess shook hands with clergymen at the service.

Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, exchanged sweet looks as they arrived at the service.

The Duchess introduced her daughter to the Archbishop of Canterbury inside of the Abbey.

Giggly sisters! Isla and Savannah shared a laugh as they departed the Abbey.

Isla, pictured staring back at her big sister, turned 10 on the day of the memorial service for her late great-grandfather (March 29).

Twinning future Kings! George looked like his father’s mini-me sporting a navy suit and printed blue tie.

Isla (seated in the second row) was caught resting on her dad Peter’s shoulder during the Service of Thanksgiving.

Like his little sister, Prince George was also introduced to clergymen.