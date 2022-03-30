NYC mayor signs rent stabilization extension bill into law. What does this mean for tenants?
Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Wednesday that extends the rent stabilization law until July 1.
Under the new legislation, tenants are now protected under rent stabilization short term while the city reviews the data and makes a decision about long-term rent stabilization.
"This extension is necessary to accommodate two delays caused by COVID-19," explains Adams.
This decision will impact over 1 million people living in rent-stabilized apartments.
