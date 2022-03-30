ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC mayor signs rent stabilization extension bill into law. What does this mean for tenants?

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Wednesday that extends the rent stabilization law until July 1.

Under the new legislation, tenants are now protected under rent stabilization short term while the city reviews the data and makes a decision about long-term rent stabilization.

"This extension is necessary to accommodate two delays caused by COVID-19," explains Adams.

This decision will impact over 1 million people living in rent-stabilized apartments.

Joe
8h ago

I have some people I know that have been taking advantage of the money the government has been giving them. Instead of paying there rent. They were out buying junk. They didn’t care about paying their rent. Said they can’t evict us.

4
Bunny
1d ago

it means we'll be asking the same question in a couple of months.

12
