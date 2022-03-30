ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Criminal Court upholds murder conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger

By L P Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8ytZ_0euIYCf100

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has declined to hear arguments in the murder conviction and 10-year prison term of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger.

The High Court turned aside Guyger's request for a discressionary review.  One justice issued a dissenting opinion that was joined by a second justice.

A Dallas County jury found Guyger guilty of the September 2018 murder of Botham Jean, who lived in her apartment complex.  Guyger said she parked on the wrong floor and mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was directly below his, and mistook him for a burglar. In the frantic 911 call played repeatedly during the trial, Guyger said "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times. Her lawyers argued that the identical physical appearance of the apartment complex from floor to floor frequently led to tenants going to the wrong apartments.

But prosecutors questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place. They also asked why she didn’t call for backup instead of walking into the apartment if she thought she was being burglarized and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages she had been exchanging with her police partner, who was also her lover.

In her appeal, lawyers for Guyger claimed the case presented "a mistake of fact."  They argued that Guyger legitimately believed she was at her apartment based on an incorrect set of circumstances.  What's more they contended the evidence did not support a conviction.

The two dissenting justices wanted to hear more arguments.

"In my view, however, it is at least possible to argue that an application of mistake of fact, appropriately tailored to the law of self defense, might have made a difference to the court of appeals’ legal sufficiency analysis." wrote Justice Kevin Yeary.  "We should grant  appellant’s petition to decide whether the court of appeals was correct to regard the two defenses as mutually exclusive, and to conduct its sufficiency analysis as if they were."

Yeary was joined by Justice Michelle Slaughter.

The decision effectively ends the appeals for Guyger.

The basic facts of the unusual shooting were not in dispute throughout the trial. Guyger, returning from a long shift that night, entered Jean’s fourth-floor apartment and shot him. He had been eating a bowl of ice cream before she fired.

Guyger said she parked on the wrong floor and mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was directly below his, and mistook him for a burglar. In the frantic 911 call played repeatedly during the trial, Guyger said "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times. Her lawyers argued that the identical physical appearance of the apartment complex from floor to floor frequently led to tenants going to the wrong apartments.

But prosecutors questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place. They also asked why she didn’t call for backup instead of walking into the apartment if she thought she was being burglarized and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages she had been exchanging with her police partner, who was also her lover.

The shooting drew widespread attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers.

The jury was made up mostly of women and people of color.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 19

Eric S
1d ago

she did this on purpose. this wasn't an accident! She got off easy! She either didn't want someone else black living there or they were intimate and he cut her off.

Reply
7
You don’t intimidate me.
1d ago

Even though it was mistake. She still killed somebody and she needs to do her time for it.

Reply(1)
9
M Gantt
1d ago

good glad to know she will serve her time for the crime...

Reply(1)
12
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Makes Texas Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KEPR

Murder suspect shot by police had lengthy, violent criminal past

PASCO -- Action News has learned that the murder suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Pasco has six prior felony convictions on his record. Investigators have identified the homicide suspect shot and killed by police was 30-year-old Gabriel Thomas Artz of Pasco. Police say they responded to an incident involving a weapon in downtown Pasco on Sunday. Officers say they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed to death in the street near 6th and Lewis. Officers Jasen McClintock and Jeremy Jones approached a man nearby who was armed with a knife. Police say that man, Gabriel Artz, advanced on them and police shot him. Medics took Artz to the hospital where he later died.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Murder#Shooting#Criminal Court#The High Court
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAA

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fort Worth party, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has been killed and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at a party overnight in Fort Worth, police told WFAA. The Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at approximately 12:39 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street, in the North Side neighborhood, for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man "with at least 1 apparent gunshot wound to his torso."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
DFW Community News

Most Wanted Texas Fugitive Caught in Dallas

The #1 most wanted fugitive in the state of Texas is now back in police custody. Royneco Tiun Harris was arrested in Dallas by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Sergeant Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police sergeant has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence. In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to “destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity,” officials said. After an investigation was initiated, Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers. Months later, on March 29, Martin was arrested pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence. Prior to his arrest, Martin was placed on unpaid suspension. He is currently in the Lon Evans Corrections Center.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy