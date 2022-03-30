ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Woman fatally shot by officers in police department parking lot after chase

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQoKw_0euIY5ZB00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — A woman was fatally shot Tuesday in an Indiana police parking lot after a high-speed pursuit by officers, according to suburban Indianapolis police.

Shortly around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, were called to an intersection regarding a suspected intoxicated driver.

The driver, a woman, then proceeded to head to the Greenwood Police Department just 2 miles away.

Police said officers began chasing the woman, with the pursuit ending in the back parking lot of the police department.

Investigation underway after cat shot in Sullivan County

Officers blocked all exits to the department’s parking lot while the woman drove recklessly, hitting several police cars and nearly striking officers as she tried to escape, police said.

Police then surrounded her vehicle and are believed to have fired multiple rounds. The woman was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

The identity of the woman, who was driving a white Saturn, was not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WJHL
WJHL

22K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WJHL and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Wxin#The Associated Press
NBC12

Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Richmond Police found a man shot in a convenience store parking lot. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express on Maury Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD search for 2 seen using stolen credit cards at Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation. Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested in Pike County on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road. A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items. According to deputies, the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WEHT/WTVW

Tow truck driver shot while trying to help motorist on I-70

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy