Country Music Star Brad Paisley To Play At St. Joseph's Amphitheater

Brad Paisley has much to celebrate lately. The country singer just his notched his 25th No. 1 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen and earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for its video, wrapped his hysterical run of acoustic shows at The Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas and marked his 19th wedding anniversary to wife actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
Could Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood be the next country superstars lending their names to a downtown Nashville bar? It's possible, according to the Nashville Business Journal, which cites "multiple sources" in saying that Brooks is "eying a honky-tonk at 411 Broadway." That's the same space formerly occupied by longtime...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at...
Taking it WAY back… Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad. […]
Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance. "Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together....
While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category. The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'
Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
If you have kids, at least one of these songs evokes memories of child-like joy, family bonding, and that familiar desire to ram your head through your sliding glass window. It’s the soundtrack to your nightmares. The once catchy tune is now responsible for your high blood pressure, elevated cortisol levels, and bourbon nightcap(s).
LeAnn Rimes is headlining the just-announced CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends special, a career retrospective event that will find Rimes sharing the stage with some of the most promising female acts of country music's new generation. During the 90-minute concert special, Rimes will share the stage with Ashley McBryde,...
Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
NBC's new competition show, "American Song Contest," premiered Monday on WRAL and will feature an artist from North Carolina. John Morgan, who wrote songs for country superstar Jason Aldean, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but was born in Sylva, North Carolina. In his official "American Song Contest" biography, Morgan describes his...
BRELAND – “Praise The Lord”. Jessie James Decker – “Should Have Known Better”. Block, BRELAND, McCollum, Shane and Smith are included in the “Breakthrough Video of the Year” category alongside fellow first-time nominee Tenille Arts, who performed on last year’s Side Stage and is also nominated for “Female Video of the Year.”
Carrie Underwood is as busy as it gets these days! Fans have had back to back exciting news with the release of her latest single, Ghost Story, and now the singer delighted them with even more exciting news. Taking to Instagram to share the announcement, the star revealed that she...
Good news for country music fans, Brad Paisley announced his 2022 World Tour and he has some very special guests coming along. Paisley made the announcement on his Instagram and the dates are up on his website for all to see. His opening acts are a range of artists that are sure to excite any of Paisley’s fans.
