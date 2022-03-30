ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Country Music Star Brad Paisley To Play At St. Joseph's Amphitheater

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeddes, N.Y. - A country music star is bringing his tour to...

wsyr.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Brad Paisley Hits The Jackpot in Marriage And In Las Vegas

Brad Paisley has much to celebrate lately. The country singer just his notched his 25th No. 1 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen and earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for its video, wrapped his hysterical run of acoustic shows at The Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas and marked his 19th wedding anniversary to wife actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Geddes, NY
FOX Carolina

Country music star Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country music singer Garth Brooks is set to return to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time in 24 years and the first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, July 16 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’

Taking it WAY back… Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad. […] The post Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Caylee Hammack
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category. The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whiskey Riff

Thanks To My Toddler’s Love Of ‘Cars 3,’ I Now Hate Brad Paisley

If you have kids, at least one of these songs evokes memories of child-like joy, family bonding, and that familiar desire to ram your head through your sliding glass window. It’s the soundtrack to your nightmares. The once catchy tune is now responsible for your high blood pressure, elevated cortisol levels, and bourbon nightcap(s).
MOVIES
LoneStar 92

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

NC artist on NBC's 'American Song Contest' toured with Jason Aldean

NBC's new competition show, "American Song Contest," premiered Monday on WRAL and will feature an artist from North Carolina. John Morgan, who wrote songs for country superstar Jason Aldean, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but was born in Sylva, North Carolina. In his official "American Song Contest" biography, Morgan describes his...
SYLVA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Tradition of St. Joseph's Day

While the Irish celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17, Chicago's Italian community is gearing up for its own special holiday this weekend. Saint Joseph's Day is an event marked by a unique pastr, zeppole: a fried dough, similar to a beignet, traditionally filled with custard. But over the years, different options have emerged including French cream with strawberries, Nutella and pistachio.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood reveals she will perform at the Grammys - fans react

Carrie Underwood is as busy as it gets these days! Fans have had back to back exciting news with the release of her latest single, Ghost Story, and now the singer delighted them with even more exciting news. Taking to Instagram to share the announcement, the star revealed that she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy