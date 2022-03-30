ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota DEED seeking applicants for Emerging Entrepreneur Board

By Larissa Donovan
 1 day ago

Minnesota DEED is looking for applicants for the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board. New board members would continue the work of diversifying the state’s economy and play a significant role in...

