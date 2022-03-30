ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Woman who threatened kids with knife at Fort Wayne playground gets probation

By Aaron Organ
MyWabashValley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman caught on video threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May will avoid jailtime. An...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit News

Detroit woman, 25, gets jail, probation for stealing from cars in Livonia

A 25-year-old Detroit woman was sentenced Tuesday to 55 days in jail and two years of probation for larceny from automobiles in Livonia, police said. Kwame Dowdell was arraigned Friday on the charge as well as others, including disrupting a business, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open intoxicants. She pleaded guilty to the larceny charge, according to court records.
LIVONIA, MI
Fox 59

Man found apparently shot to death outside of east side home

IMPD is investigating after a man's body was found on the street on the east side. Man found apparently shot to death outside of east …. High gas prices? No problem. Hoosiers are seeking …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: March 22, 2022. Donation helps first responders with non-verbal...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allen Superior Court
WANE-TV

Public safety alert issued for woman missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department sent out a public safety alert saying they are looking for 65-year-old Jane Thirkfield. Thirkfield is 5’6 and weighs 130 lbs. She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a cream sweater, green pants, and sandals.
FORT WAYNE, IN
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO

Woman who shot neighbor’s cat with crossbow gets probation

TAWAS CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — An East Tawas woman who shot her neighbor’s cat with a crossbow has been sentenced to probation. Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella said Taylor Shipman was sentenced March 14 to two years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA). Under the HYTA, an individual charged with a crime must plead guilty and petition the court for “status” as a youthful trainee. If that status is granted, the individual will be placed on a probationary term. If they complete the term, the criminal conviction will not be entered onto their record.
EAST TAWAS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyWabashValley.com

Report: Local man pepper sprays officer before arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing charges including battery on a law enforcement officer after a shoplifting call escalated Saturday afternoon in Vincennes. According to a release from Vincennes Police Department, officers responded to Walmart on Kimmel Rd. Saturday at 4:16 in reference to a shoplifting...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Clinton man charged after home intrusion reported

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vermillion County man is facing charges after Parke County deputies found him wandering around another family’s home with a frying pan. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a Montezuma home on Saturday for a report of a male intruder. When deputies arrived, they found Jacob L. Garver, 42, of Clinton wandering around the sleeping family’s home with a frying pan.
MONTEZUMA, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Boone County man arrested after investigation into wife’s disappearance

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man faces a murder charge after an investigation into his wife’s disappearance. On Friday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Friday after 41-year-old Elizabeth Wilhoite’s coworker said she didn’t show up to work. After responding to the house for a welfare check, they started searching for Elizabeth.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy