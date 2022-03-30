ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

High wind warning challenges Smokies firefighting efforts

By Holly Kays
Smoky Mountain News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thomas Divide Complex Fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now 60% contained at 960 acres, but a challenging day awaits the 70 people engaged in firefighting efforts. High winds are expected across the park today with continued dry conditions, creating an enhanced risk for wildfires...

smokymountainnews.com

Comments / 0

