High wind warning challenges Smokies firefighting efforts

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis, and Chinati. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees, down power lines, and damage some structures. Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to trailers and high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can reduce visibility suddenly to near zero in areas where plowed fields exist.

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 14 DAYS AGO