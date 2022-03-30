ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

MSU football offers 4-star 2023 LB Derion Gullette of Marlin, Texas

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKmCZ_0euIVnnt00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 class.

Derion Gullette of Marlin, Texas announced earlier this week that he has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Gullette is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 24 edge rusher by 247Sports for the class.

Gullette has received attention from numerous big-time schools, with his offer from the Spartans being his 21st. He also holds offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, Texas A&M, Alabama and other power five schools.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Marlin, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Marlin, TX
Marlin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Michigan State Football#Texas A M#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Notre Dame#Baylor#Scottiehazelton#Coachthollowell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star forward Mookie Cook set to announce his college decision Thursday afternoon

Back on March 9, five-star forward and Portland native Mookie Cook revealed the top three schools remaining in his recruitment, a list that included Oregon as well as Gonzaga and Kentucky. Now, Cook revealed through the social media account of recruiting analyst Joe Tipton that he is planning to make his announcement during halftime of the Geico Nationals game on Thursday, which is set to tip-off at 3:00 PM PT. Cook is from Portland but played high school ball at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. He is a 6’7 small forward ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2023. Currently, the 247 Crystal Ball predictions lean toward Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, which would be a massive pickup for next year’s recruiting class. There are also (unsubstantiated) rumblings that Cook could attempt to reclassify to the class of 2022, allowing him to potentially join a class alongside a pair of five-star recruits Kel’el Ware and Dior Jordan – which would make up the most impressive recruiting class in Oregon basketball history. List 5 names Dana Altman and the Ducks should pursue in the transfer portal
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former reciever and track star Devon Allen to participate in Oregon Pro Day

The last time Oregon Ducks football fans saw Devon Allen on a football field, he was limping off the field with an injury at Nebraska. It was the second injury after blowing his knee out at the Rose Bowl nine months earlier. Fast forward six years and some World Championship track medals, Allen is going to give football one more chance. The former receiver and kick specialist will participate in Oregon’s Pro Day April 1 with the hopes of catching the eye of some NFL scouts and landing a free agent contract. Allen played a better part of three seasons with the Ducks where he 54 passes for 919 yards (17 ypc) and eight touchdowns. As a kickoff returner, Allen averaged 26 yards a return. Among those joining Allen on Pro day will be De’Anthony Thomas and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thomas, like Allen, will be looking to sign with an NFL team as a free agent. Thibodeaux is expected to be a high first-round draft pick. List Spring Ball Takeaways: Oregon Ducks give first glimpse at 11-on-11 in 4th practice
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Frank Anselem enters transfer portal

(WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim will be in the market for a new backup center next season.  Frank Anselem has posted on his Instagram account that he has entered the transfer portal.   “First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Boeheim and the Syracuse University coaching staff for giving me the opportunity of a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer signs $5 billion infrastructure bill

New coaches becoming accustomed to players, other coaches amid spring practices. New running backs coach Deland McCullough talked to the media about his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his first impressions of him as a coach. Updated: 2 hours ago. Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players entered the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spring Ball Takeaways: Oregon Ducks give first glimpse at 11-on-11 in 4th practice

For the first few spring practices of the year, media members for the Oregon Ducks didn’t have a ton to go off of. We were allowed onto the sidelines to view the warm-up stretches and a few positional or individual drills, but getting a feel for how the team makeup currently stood wasn’t always easy. That changed on Thursday morning, when the Ducks ran three quick series of 11-on-11 drills, giving us a quick look at a potential first-team, second-team, and third-team offense and defense this early in the game. On top of that, we saw more special teams drills, handoff work,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Series Preview: Florida baseball set to renew rivalry with Georgia in Athens

The No. 14 Florida Gators baseball team will be in Athens this weekend to face the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in a series that starts on Thursday night. Florida’s pitching staff struggled last weekend against LSU aside from Hunter Barco, and the Gators don’t have starters listed for Friday or Saturday this weekend. Barco is getting the Thursday start which means there won’t be an ace-versus-ace matchup in this series with Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon, a top-100 MLB draft prospect, throwing on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy