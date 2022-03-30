ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy dies after COVID-19 battle

By Michelle Kaufman
 1 day ago
HAMILTON COUNTY — After battling COVID-19 since December, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies has died.

Deputy Doug Sanford was described by Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush in a statement as a staple in the community. Sanford had been with with the HCSO since 2015 and previously worked for two Michigan agencies, Indianapolis Animal Control and Carmel Police.

"[He] has done a fantastic job working with the citizens of this county, several animal organizations, assisting other law enforcement agencies, and educating the public on animal laws and ordinances," Quakenbush said. "We thank you for your service and we will miss you dearly."

Sanford is a husband and father of two. Earlier this month, Sanford's family was helped by another Central Indiana law enforcement family.

The Jacob Pickett Response Organization (JPRO), which honors fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett , picks a law enforcement family to help each year during Remembrance Day. This year, Sanford's family was nominated and chosen. JPRO tells WRTV this year was a record fundraiser.

Funeral services and arrangements haven't been announced yet but are coming, according to the sheriff's office.

