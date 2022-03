DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Around 7:15 Thursday morning, the Dunkirk City School District was notified that one of its buses had caught fire. At the time five students were on board. All were removed in time and no one was injured. The bus driver smelled something burning and immediately pulled over into the parking lot of Save A Lot on 4th Street, according to Tim Abbey, the director of facility and transportation for the Dunkirk City School District. She quickly got all of the students off the bus and called 911.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO