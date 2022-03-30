ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiff lands $10.5M to build out its end-to-end encrypted workspaces

By Zack Whittaker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wrote about Skiff last year ahead of its launch: Skiff is a web app that has much of the same document-writing and sharing capabilities as Google Docs but is built on a foundation of end-to-end encryption, so Skiff does not have access to users’ documents like Google does. The startup...

