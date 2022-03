The following mugshots are people who were booked in to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend of 3/18/22 through 3/20/22. Some of these inmates may have already been released. Some of them have not yet been to trial, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Correctional Bookings for 3/18/22-3/20/22.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO