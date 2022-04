Three pilots were killed while a fourth remains missing after two South Korean trainer planes collided midair and crashed in a rice field on Friday, officials said.Emergency officials told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency that the two KT-1 trainer aircraft crashed in a rice paddy field in a mountainous terrain of the southeastern city of Sacheon, about 300km south of Seoul, at 1.36pm. Authorities said that a team has been formed to determine the cause of the crash and the extent of the damage.“Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing,” they said in...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 HOURS AGO