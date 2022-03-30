ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Grassley, colleagues unveil updated Cattle Market Reform Bill

stjosephpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley this week introduced an updated version of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. First introduced in November, Senators Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, Jon Tester, and Montana...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Chuck Grassley made quite the admission about prescription drug pricing: Pass it now, because he isn't sure a GOP-led Congress can get it done.

"If we want to reduce drug prices, then we need to do it now," he says. What happened: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has previously negotiated a plan to lower prescription drug costs with Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), admitted during a committee hearing it would likely be hard to pass if his own party regained control of Congress. He called on Democrats to pass it now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Sen. Chuck Grassley questions Jackson on racial justice during confirmation hearings

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about her views on whether free speech protections apply equally to conservative and liberal protesters and whether the right to bear arms is fundamental on the second day of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings. Supreme Court nominee Jackson responded affirmatively to both questions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Nebraska State
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Miller
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Chuck Grassley
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle Market Reform#Republican#Democrat#Usca#National Farmers Union#Packers
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Washington Gov. Inslee Signs Rollback of Police Reform Bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday rolling back part of the state’s sweeping police reform legislation from last year after law enforcement and key Democratic lawmakers agreed the original bill went too far. The measure, House Bill 2037, makes clear police can use...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Sen. Grassley’s opening statement in Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

As the Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 21, Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pushed back against accusations from Democrats that Republicans have been “vilifying nominees who have represented criminal defendants.” “That’s just not the case, and I think that’s a very unfair accusation,” he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy