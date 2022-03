BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping someone in Mandan Friday appeared in court Friday afternoon for a different case. Twenty-six-year-old Tyann Brave Bull was charged with C-felony aggravated assault in May 2021 after Bismarck police say she kicked and punched a victim while another man stabbed the victim multiple times. She was scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday. Judge James Hill said the hearing was for a 24/7 sobriety program violation. In light of new charges in Morton County, Judge Hill reset her bond hearing.

