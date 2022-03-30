ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-Putin advisor: ‘If he cannot be stopped in Ukraine, he will go further’

By Char'Nese Turner, Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Khalil
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIlZv_0euIULB200

( NewsNation ) — Russia vowed Tuesday to scale back operations in Ukraine as the war wages on, but it is unclear what that means in practical terms. NewsNation sat down with Andrei Illarionov, a former advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to get an understanding of how the leader operates.

“The world needs to understand that this should be stopped. The sooner the better, because if he cannot be stopped in Ukraine he will go further,” Illarionov warned.

Illarionov said he is skeptical about a peaceful Russia-Ukraine resolution. Thousands of civilians were killed and more than 4 million people have fled the country since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

Illarionov is currently an economic expert, but his knowledge of the inner workings of the Kremlin and Putin comes from five years of working directly with the regime.

“Political regime became non-free. It became an authoritarian regime with a very high level of repression,” he told NewsNation.

Illarionov was Putin’s chief economic advisor up until 2005. When he resigned, he left the country and became an outspoken critic.

He says Putin has been planning the months-long invasion for years.

“He’s had this idea, this goal for last two decades. Even when I was his advisor, I was able to watch to see myself his intentions,” Illarionov said.

Illarionov says Putin could never accept the fact that Ukraine was its own sovereign nation separate from Russia. He believes the invasion is step one in Putin’s grand plan of reunifying the whole former Soviet Union.

Peace talks in Istanbul Tuesday were focused on securing a cease-fire and guarantees for Ukraine’s security, issues that have been at the heart of previous unsuccessful negotiations.

How much territory have Ukrainians taken back during the war?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had not seen anything indicating talks were progressing in a “constructive way,” and he suggested Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt by Moscow to “deceive people and deflect attention.”

“If they somehow believe that an effort to subjugate only the eastern part of Ukraine or the southern part of Ukraine … can succeed, then once again they are profoundly fooling themselves,” he said.

Illarionov agrees.

“So far I have not seen anything that Putin would say,” he said. “But even when he makes some promises, it does not mean that he’s going to execute them first.”

Like Illarionov, many Ukrainians and leaders in the west say they will trust the actions of the Russian military to end the war and not the claims of Putin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Russian World#Newsnation#Un#Kremlin
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

Misha Katsurin, who owns a restaurant in Kyiv and evacuated his family to Hungary, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “mind-blowing” conversation he had with his father, who lives in Russia, who argued with him about the war in Ukraine because of Putin’s propaganda. Katsurin has also created a website to help Ukrainians explain the truth to Ukrainians’ relatives in Russia.March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
WNEP-TV 16

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — Today's Why Guy question from Nick Jarrell, who asks "maybe I missed it, I miss a lot, but I still don't know why Putin invaded Ukraine." Nick, it's complicated of course, that much is true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged Ukraine as a separate country after it split from the then Soviet Union in 1991.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
POLITICS
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy